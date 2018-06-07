Bexhill couple’s coffee morning for Kenyan children raises hundreds

A couple managed to raise hundreds of pounds for children in Africa by opening up their gardens to the public on Saturday (June 2).

More than 70 people, including Bexhill MP Huw Merriman, enjoyed coffee and home-made cakes at the home of Christine and Tony Bayliss in Channel View.

Together they raised £420 for Mnarani Aid, the British-based charity that supports children with special education needs at three schools in Kilifi County, Kenya.

Christine said: “We went on our first holiday to Kenya around seven years ago and were moved to help when we saw the conditions at the primary school.

“It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying a beautiful sunny morning in our seafront gardens and I’d like to thank everyone who attended for being so generous.”

The money raised will complete the purchase and installation of a new water tank for the vegetable garden at Konjora Primary School to enable pupils to grow vegetables to enhance their vocational skills and supplement their diet.