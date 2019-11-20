Bexhill doesn’t need hotels and leisure centres. It needs proper infrastructure.

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road Bexhill.

Barnhorn Road has been a particular favourite and given the latest cabinet-approved proposal and outlay (£10m), governed by restrictions placed on the site by the vendor, I am not reassured. We should put up notices around Bexhill: ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you’.

When Bexhill disappeared from the administrative map following the 1974 Local Government, Planning and Land Act, the decline set in. Decades of neglect under the previous Rother regime have seen Bexhill slowly and then more rapidly crumble until chunks are coming loose.

That is why the May local elections saw a sea change. The town is shabby, grubby: a makeover doesn’t begin to describe what we need.

And ‘need’ is the operative word. We don’t need hotels and leisure centres or that ghastly American import, the shopping mall. Surburbanisation will be our death knell, particularly in view of oil depletion and climate change.

What we do need is decent housing/accommodation, decent roads and pavements, local services and transport, and a pleasing ambience - Art Deco and Modernism went out with the Ark!

Yes, I know, I’m a Philistine, but remember they were the good guys.