Bexhill environmental campaigners urging people to plant trees to fight climate change

Environmental campaigners are encouraging residents to plant trees.

Bexhill Environmental Group (BEG) said it aims to plant at least 200 in the town every year.

Russell Dufton, from the group, said: “Winter months are best, because that gives roots time to settle in before the drier seasons. We have two upcoming tree-planting sessions. The first is at 9am on Saturday, November 23 when we’ll be planting 59 trees on the Downs. The following weekend, at 9am on November 30, we have 159 trees to plant in Bexhill Cemetery.

“Everyone is welcome. The more the merrier.”

Annelisa Christensen, on behalf of BEG, said: “Earlier this year, Parliament declared an environmental and climate emergency.

“In October, even East Sussex County Council declared a climate emergency. People are hearing what the world’s top scientists say, that we’re coming closer to that tipping point, the point beyond which we won’t be able to bring the world’s climate back under control. Scientists recommend we bring CO2 levels down, but with technology to do this just out of reach, everyone can still do their bit.

“It’s all very well to stop adding to the problem, but we also need to reverse it. ‘Plant trees. Plant lots of trees,’ say leading scientists.

“A top-level report claims this one thing could make the most dramatic difference. Not only are trees amazing at fixing carbon from greenhouse gases, but they also create a beneficial environment for many of our declining species. It turns out the trillion trees they’re suggesting is the equivalent of about 100 trees for every man, woman and child on the planet.

“They even worked out where all these trees can go using satellites to study and map the Earth’s surface from space.

“Sadly, here in the UK, we have the lowest tree cover in Europe. Our woodlands have been reduced to 13 per cent (10 per cent in England), of which a paltry 2.6 per cent is ancient woodlands.

“If we’re not careful, we could lose those too. We can encourage MPs and councillors to do the right thing by writing and asking them for tree-planting plans in our area, tell them to check out the Crowther Lab website, which identifies good tree-planting spots, and enforce laws to protect existing trees.

“People can also join a local environmental tree-planting group. For many, the last might be the most satisfying. There’s nothing like getting your hands dirty digging a hole, planting a tree, then stepping back and watching it grow.”

For further details of how to get involved, visit www.bexhillenvironmentalgroup.org.uk.

