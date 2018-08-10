Bexhill exhibition to highlight legacy of Iraq war

An artist is holding a pop-up exhibition later this month to highlight the legacy of the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Terri Froud will be setting up the exhibition on the lawns of the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, August 25 from 10am to 4pm.

Jonathan Fagg, who is helping organise the event, said: “Iraqi Legacy 2003 is a project to encourage those affected by the events of the Iraq and Afghanistan war to have a voice.

“The exhibition will share from those who have suffered as a result of the war, servicemen/veterans, family and friends, or those connected who have something to say. A memorial for the people by the people, for the fallen and those who have suffered physically and mentally as a result of a war.

“Personal contributions can be brought along on the day of the exhibition from 10am. In addition there are several other ways to engage with the project, by email at iraqilegacy2003@writeme.com or via www.facebook.com/Iraqilegacy2003, twitter.com/IraqiLegacy, and www.instagram.com/iraqilegacy2003.

“The exhibition is not just to remember the fallen, but to understand and support those who have suffered as a result of the war.

“The aim is to open up a conversation, a narrative between the armed forces and the general public so the everyday civilians can truly understand what the armed forces give in service, how their family and friends are involved and affected. People will be able to view the war from different perspectives.

“The exhibition is going to be part of an ongoing project, to develop and expand over time.

“I hope as many people as possible get behind this project, general public, armed forces, veterans, family and friends, with support and contributions to begin a conversation on a wider scale, reflecting on the war and its results.”