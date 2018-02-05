Bexhill firefighters rescue trapped dog

Firefighters were called to Bexhill seafront this weekend to rescue a dog which had become trapped on the beach.

The crew, from Bexhill Fire Station, were called to scene near the De La Warr Pavillion after Reg, a Jack Russell, became trapped under a beach access ramp at around 11.30am on Saturday (February 3).

Fire crews were able to save Reg by clearing away shingle from the beach. Photo by Sean Cassidy.

Once on scene, the firefighters were able to clear away the shingle trapping the poor pooch and reunite Reg with his owner. Once released the dog was found to have a small wound on its snout but is thought to be well.

Photo courtesy of Sean Cassidy and Margaret Hayles