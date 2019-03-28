Bexhill foodbank receives boost from Rotary Club

Bexhill Rotary Club has made a £500 donation to Bexhill foodbank.

Rotary president Graham Forster said: “Bexhill foodbank has met with increasing demand during the last year and while the incredible generosity of local people has continued, with donations of food at collection points including Tesco, Sainsbury and local banks, demand has meant that additional food has had to be purchased.

“Seeing all the preparation and hard work going on was most impressive.”

The food bank has over 60 volunteers who are involved in welcoming and assessing the requirements of those referred to them.

They also receive, weigh, date check and label all food donations to enable the selection of the appropriate food mix to meet the needs of all, whether a single pensioner or a young family in need”.

Bexhill Foodbank manager Simon Earl, thanked Bexhill Rotary Club for their continued support and kind generosity.

Bexhill Foodbank has been helping local people in crisis for the past six years now.

Last year alone they provided 41,157 meals through its three centres.

The foodbank urgently needs sugar, UHT milk. tinned fruit and instant mash.

For more about the Bexhill Foodbank and how you can help support it, visit the website at www.bexhill.foodbank.org.uk.

