Bexhill fundraiser takes on Three Peaks Challenge for two charities

A Bexhill fundraiser put his best foot forward to scale new heights when he took on the Three Peaks Challenge in June.

Andy Chalmers raised more than £1,150 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People (HDDP) and the Children`s Respite Trust with his latest challenge.

Andy and twenty other team members climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District and Snowdon, Wales, the UK’s highest peaks. It took four days to do the climb - including the driving between the mountains.

At 60, Andy was one of the oldest participants, but age was no barrier as he was also one of the fittest, having trained for several months prior to the challenge. He had ‘Sparky’ his Hearing Dog mascot strapped to his front throughout, which was a talking point with many people he met on the way. Andy said: “I coped okay as I’d trained properly. There can be quite steep steps going up so your thighs and backside ache but then it’s your knees which take the brunt coming down. The adrenaline rush kicks in though, so that helps to keep you going.

“Sparky was with me all the time for all three peaks. I kept being stopped and asked by fellow climbers what that was about and of course he is the Hearing Dogs mascot. I had to tell all those interested about HDDP. “I am an ambassador for the charity locally and my wife runs Bexhill Bounders (a dog care business). We donate a percentage of any earnings to HDDP. I thank everyone who has sponsored me as they have been very generous.”

Hearing Dogs are trained to alert their owners if they hear sounds such as the doorbell, phone or smoke alarm amongst other activities. Andy has a family connection with this charity as his stepdaughter works for HDDP. The Children’s Respite Trust improves the lives of children with profound learning and physical disabilities by helping them and their parents to have short breaks.

Andy is already considering his next challenge and is investigating Iceland’s Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing volcanoes. To sponsor Andy, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com or www.justgiving.com and search for Andrew Chalmers.