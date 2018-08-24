Bexhill Gala has a science theme

The Bexhill Gala returned to Egerton Park last week with a ‘Mad Science Fair’ theme.

This was the third annual event organised by TeamUp Bexhill, part of Rother Voluntary Association as a fun event for families to join in.

Bexhill Gala 1 SUS-180823-110133001

Taking part were Herstmonceux Science Observatory and Bexhill 100.

Lindsay White, from RVA, said: “The event was a great success and saw lots of new and regular stall holders, such as a vintage fun fair, bouncy castle, Torr Scientific, Mathsjam, and more.

“Also on the day was our Battle of the Bots competition which saw young people design and make robots in two categories; working bots and robot models.

“We had lots of amazing entries which were judged on the day by own town mayor Abul Azad and Lee Dunn form Pitstop Youth Group.

“Prizes were kindly donated by the Observatory Science Centre, the Curiosity Box (a monthly science subscription box), and Primary Science Rescource Packs.”

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad attended the event and prsented the prizes.

He said; “I was delighted to take part in this year’s Bexhill Gala event. It was wonderful to see so many people and different groups taking part in the event, bringing the community together.

“I was very impressed with the creations being entered into the Battle of the Bots,

“Thank you to the organisers that put on such a great event for our community.”

Rother Voluntary Association supports local community groups and runs run community projects.

For more information about its work visit the website www.rva.uk.com.