Bexhill girl’s success in horse riding

A schoolgirl is already beginning to make her mark in the horse riding world, at the tender age of six.

Sophia Chambers has represented East Sussex Pony Club in numerous contests.

Her proud mother, Alexandra, who owns Pebsham Equestrian Centre, said: “Sophia has had great success with her pony Pixie over the last year. At the age of just six she has huge equestrian talent. With wins and placings at every event she does she is becoming a familiar face on the circuit.

“She represents East Sussex Pony Club in dressage and tetrathalon (500m run, shoot, swim and XC ride) with her team winning the last two tetrathalon competitions in June.

“Sophia is getting the show jumping bug and is looking forward to representing her school and pony club through the winter months, however dressage is still a firm favourite.

“Sophia is looking for companies to become a brand ambassador for in order to help support her in progressing through the ranks in dressage.

“She is now able to start training with British Dressage Youth, which is for young riders, with many going on to represent Great Britain at championships.

“We are also keen to raise the profile of dressage for children as it often falls second to jumping for youngsters.”

As an equestrian sport defined by the International Equestrian Federation, dressage is ‘the highest expression of horse training’ where ‘horse and rider are expected to perform from memory a series of predetermined movements’.

To keep up to date with Sophia’s success, visit her Facebook page The Rainbow Dash Kid.

Any company that can help her become a brand ambassador should email her mum at featheracf@hotmail.com.