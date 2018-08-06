Bexhill group beings smiles to people with dementia on a trip down memory lane

Singing Down Memory Lane, the popular group for people with dementia and their carers held a 1940’s themed musical experience.

Local singer Leisa Jones entertained the group of over 30 with a variety of songs from the war years and popular songs, as well as playing a trombone.

The group enjoyed fresh cheese scones supplied by Wards, tea and cakes, followed by DiPaulo’s ice cream.

Everyone joined in the singing and was uplifted by the lovely atmosphere. Many thanks to Tesco for donating refreshments, and to Heringtons for raffle prizes.

The group, which is supported by Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance, is run by Ronnie and her group of volunteers with sessions alternate Tuesdays from 10:30 -12:30 at the Bagnall Rooms, Sackville Road. If you are interested in coming along, contact Ronnie at BDAA@gmail.com.