Bexhill guest house owner raises hotel plan fears

The owner of a Bexhill guest house says he fears his business will be ‘wiped out’ as developers submit revised plans for a large hotel.

In plans submitted to Rother District Council last month, developers are seeking permission to demolish buildings at 10-12 Egerton Road and build a 52-bed hotel in their place.

The new plans come after a previous application – for a 74-bed hotel at the same location – was refused both by the council and at a planning appeal last year.

Developers say the new plans address the planning issues in the original application was refused, but Tony Cunningham, who owns Park Lodge in Egerton Road, says that they “even worse than the first.”

Mr Cunnigham said: “We thought this had gone away and that had been the end of it, then they put this in again.

“These plans are even worse than the first ones. I have no doubt it will put me out of business if it goes through. Putting a major hotel there is like putting a Boots right next to a family chemist. I’ll be wiped out.

Mr Cunnigham also raised concerns about the alterations to the plans, including the construction of an underground carpark which developers say will address concerns about on-street parking.

Mr Cunningham says a petition to oppose the revised plans is underway as many residents living on Egerton Road and Cornwall Road will be affected by the plans.

However the plans have received a more mixed response from people living elsewhere in Bexhill with many writing to the council in support of the scheme. Supporters include the Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

So far more than 60 comments have submitted to Rother planners. Of them at least 35 are in support of the plans while at least 26 are objections.

To see the plans and to comment yourself search for planning reference RR/2017/2552/P.