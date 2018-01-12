Bexhill headteacher welcomes Ofsted praise

A headteacher has paid tribute to the work of her staff after a Bexhill primary school was rated as ‘good’ in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Chantry Community Primary School was rated as ‘good’ in all areas of its care and teaching following a visit by the education watchdog last year.

Welcoming the Ofsted report, headteacher Rebecca Reed said: “‘We are delighted with our good grading and that the Ofsted report recognises the hard work and achievements of the staff and children at Chantry.

“Over the last few years, we have been working hard to ensure that all our children have access to a rich and exciting curriculum and we were pleased to be able to show this to the inspectors.

“We are proud that Ofsted noted the good behaviour and calm feel of the school.

“The leadership team is excited to be taking the school forward and building on its strengths and the good work already in place.”

The report, which is available on the school website, praises the work of teaching staff and school leadership, especially the headteacher Ms Reed.

In their report the inspectors said: “The headteacher leads with meticulous attention to detail and quiet determination. She is also very willing to take advice and guidance from more experienced colleagues.

“Good systems, such as those for managing the performance of staff and assessment of pupils’ work, were already in place but are being further improved under her leadership.”

The inspector added: “Most parents like the change of style and approach she has brought to the role.”

The school is currently accepting admission to its reception class. Final applications for September 2018 need to be made before next Monday (January 15). Admissions can be made online through the East Sussex County Council website.