Bexhill Lions Club appeals for new members to help with increase of those in need

Bexhill Lions Club is appealing for new members to join them to help in their quest to do more for the local community.

Bexhill Lions President Clare Kersley says more hands means more help. “Bexhill Lions Club is experiencing an increase in requests for help and support, with over 40 received in the last year,” she said.

“It is very rewarding to provide support to those in need and help good causes.

“We have a great reputation for our community involvement.

“We want new active members to help provide help for more people in the local community.”

Club members are involved in activities such as providing marshals for the Royal British Legion Remembrance Day parade, maintaining a garden of remembrance, supporting Sidley’s Fun Day and lantern workshop, and helping at the School Summer Sing and Christmas concert.

Clare said: “We run youth programmes, including the ‘Peace Poster’ art competition, and support ‘Safety in Action’ and support the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group. To support these activities we raise funds through a variety of events, including the Santa Dash, Quiz Nights, Easter and Christmas lucky draws, street and house to house collections during December.

“We are always looking for new ideas to enhance our fundraising, to enable us to meet demands.”

Anyone who is interested in helping the local community, have fun and enjoy social events, is asked to call Lion Rick on 0845 833 9591. He will arrange for prospective new members to meet club members to find out more about the Lions.

Visit www.bexhill-lions.org

