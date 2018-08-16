Bexhill Lions seek new members continue their work in community

Bexhill Lions Club has launched and appeal for new members after experiencing an increase in requests for help and support from across the community.

Lion President Clare Kersley said: “It is very rewarding to be able to provide support to those in need and to help good causes. We have a great reputation for our community involvement and are now in a position where we want new active members to help us meet an increasing need. We want to strengthen our existing services and expand them to provide help for more people in the local community. Can you help us do more?”

“In addition to financial support members are involved in activities such as providing marshals for the Remembrance Day parade, maintaining a garden of remembrance, supporting Sidley’s Fun Day and lantern workshop, and helping at the School Summer Sing and Christmas concert.

“We run youth programmes, including the popular ‘Peace Poster’ art competition, and we support ‘Safety in Action’. The Club is an active supporter of the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group.

Fundraising Chair, Andrea Etheridge said: “We raise funds through a variety of events, with our popular BBQ, Santa Dash, Quiz Nights, Easter and Christmas lucky draws, as well as street and house to house collections during December. We are always looking for new ideas to enhance our fundraising, to enable us to meet the demands for our support”.

If you would like to help and have fun contact Lion Rick on 0845 833 9591. Visit www.bexhill-lions.org.