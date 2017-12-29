Bexhill man arrested after St Leonards knifepoint robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to a knifepoint robbery in St Leonards.

At about 1.30pm on Saturday, December 23, a man was walking along The Ridge when he was approached by another man at the junction with Harrow Lane.

Police said a struggle ensued and the suspect left the scene in a blue Ford Transit van with clothing and a bag containing other items belonging to the victim.

He is described as a white man with a big beard, wearing a black tracksuit.

The 32-year-old victim, from St Leonards, ran into the nearby Post Office and reported the incident to police.

The vehicle was located and stopped by police in Sedlescombe Gardens shortly afterwards.

Police added that a 35-year-old man from Bexhill, arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in a public place, possession of cannabis and being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drugs, has been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 699 of 23/12.