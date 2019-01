A Bexhill man is to appear in court next month after allegedly threatening a couple during an incident in Ticehurst.

Police had been seeking Wayne Sturmey over the incident on September 20.

Sturmey, 51, of Glovers Lane, has been charged with affray, two counts of driving whilst disqualified, and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 6.