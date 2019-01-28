Bexhill man ordered to keep dangerous Collie-cross dog under control

Simon Bough, 51, of Upper Sea Road, Bexhill, admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and not kept under proper control.

The offence took place at Bexhill on July 7 last year.

Hastings Magistrates Court court ordered that the dog, a Collie cross Husky called Teddy, be kept under proper control by being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person and to be kept on a secure lead at all times.

