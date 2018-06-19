Bexhill marks Sussex Day

Bexhill celebrated Sussex Day with a day of fun activities on Saturday (June 16).

The whole town got together to mark the day each year that celebrates the county’s heritage.

Mayor Abul Azad at the chess tournament. Picture by Margaret Garcia SUS-180619-120940001

Paul Lendon, former Bexhill mayor and Sussex Day champion, said: “The day went very well and I think it was the biggest and best we had yet.

“We have already started planning for next year.”

A wheelchair and mobility scooter cavalcade took place along the seafront, which was a first for Sussex Day.

Around 10 classic cars were on display on the seafront and formed part of a Sussex Day parade through town.

Bexhill Seniors Club, in Eversley Road, served free tea and coffee and showed visitors around the club.

Paul said the club was able to recruit six new members.

Dressed in special Sussex attire, Paul later read the Sussex Charter at noon by the De La Warr Pavilion.

A poem about Sussex Day, written by Claire Baldry, was also read out.

Later a ceremony took place for the restarting of the clock at the old West Station.

Di Paolo’s also sold special Sussex Day ice cream throughout the day.

A chess competition was also available for people to take part in, with Bexhill mayor, Councillor Abul Azad making the first move.

Live music was also on at No. 48 Devonshire Road.

The day rounded off with Rother Community Choir performing its Summer Serenade concert in the evening at St Barnabas Church and Jive Frenzy, a Le Roc dancing group dancing on the promenade, encouraging people to join in.

At the concert everyone joined in a rendition of Sussex by the Sea.

This year’s celebrations were in aid of Bexhill Caring Community.

Sussex Day is celebrated on June 16 every year and provides an opportunity for the people of Sussex to celebrate the county’s rich heritage and culture.

June 16 was chosen as Sussex Day as it is also the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, the patron saint of Sussex, whose body was translated from its original burial place, in the nave of Chichester Cathedral, to a shrine at the cathedral on June 16, 1276.

St Richard was the Bishop of Chichester from 1245 until his death in 1253.