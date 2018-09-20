Bexhill Mayor praises Calm farm community event

The annual Calm Farm event at Bexhill’s Manor Barn Gardens was a great success despite falling victim to rainy autumn weather.

The popular family event was able to go on after moving into the Manor Barn itself.

Calm Farm was founded in 2007 with the aim of promoting health, happiness and social inclusion. It runs counselling, training, workshops, music groups and children’s activities.

The event was opened by Bexhill Mayor Cllr Azad, who said: “It is wonderful to see that so many people taking part in this event, supporting the such a great organisation that promotes the Well-being of children, young people, parents and carers. “I would like to offer big thanks to Rachel Streeter and her team for putting this wonderful event.