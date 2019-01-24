Bexhill Mayor praises Little Common Players after visit to pantomime

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad was full of praise for Little Common Players when he attended their recent seasonal pantomime production of Jack in the Beanstalk and met and chatted with the cast.

Cllr Azad commented: “I was delighted to attend the pantomime at Little Common, and it was my pleasure to view such exceptional and incredible talent. I want to give a special thank you to the organisers, music director and most of all the cast for entertaining so many people. It was a truly fantastic evening.”

