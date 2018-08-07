Bexhill mayor visits Mais House to experience residents’ special day

Bexhill’s Royal British Legion Poppy Home Mais House held a day of celebrations for their residents, with one gentlemen recieving star treatment.

The Why Not? event (why not come and join in?) was held as a treat for residents on July 26. Mais House also wanted to give thanks to Pierre Gutsell, a resident at the home for 15 years.

Pierre, 96 worked at Kew Gardens under Alan Titchmarsh and Mais House manageress Susan Barnes says he has many skills that have been a great asset to residents and staff. “The Royal British Legion want to say a huge thank you to Pierre for being the residents’ representative and teaching staff and volunteers how to speak French and how to ballroom dance,” she said. “Pierre was treated to an afternoon of caviar, Moet Chandon and high tea at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne.

“The Mayor of Bexhill, Cllr Azad arrived to wave Pierre and his guests off as they left in a vintage Rolls Royce. While Pierre was at The Grand Hotel, the rest of the residents were treated to an event called The Why Not? Stand up comedian Tony Strange opened the event and Robert, an incredibly talented pianist, played in the gardens of Mais House in the glorious sunshine. The staff laid on a buffet and everybody had a great time.

“The mayor also congratulated and presented Bartosz Wieczorek with his level three qualification in Health and Social Care.

“I am delighted to offer a heartfelt thank you to all our beneficiaries at Mais House.”