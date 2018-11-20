Bexhill memorial bench unveiled where little Jack loved to play

The family of a brave four-year-old boy who died of cancer have unveiled a memorial bench in town in his honour.

Jack Jeffreys lost his fight against neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July.

The memorial bench in memory of Jack Jeffreys SUS-181120-104703001

He was diagnosed with the disease a few days after his fourth birthday and spent nearly a year in hospital.

Jack’s aunt Clare Akehurst said: “Using some of the money raised for Jack’s treatment that sadly he never needed, his mum and dad Katie and Grant wanted a memorial bench somewhere local as a place to visit and remember Jack.

“The Manor Gardens seemed like the perfect place as Jack went to a playgroup at St Peter’s Community Centre and every week would run through the gardens hiding in the nooks with his cousin.

“Katie and Grant have also donated Jack’s ride-on Disney Lightening McQueen car to the Kipling Ward at the Conquest Hospital.

“Jack spent time on and off there during his year of treatment and they thought it would be a great idea for Kipling to have the car so the children can ride to their surgeries/blood tests etc to make them feel more at ease. The car was gifted to Jack last Christmas and unfortunately he only got to ride in it a couple of times before he was back in hospital. Katie and Grant are now focusing on creating a legacy for Jack called The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust, which aims to raise funds to help children and their families who are going through the same experience that they have.”

On Saturday (November 17) Jack’s family organised a cake sale at Pebsham Community Centre raising £485 funds for Pinckney Ward at St George’s Hospital where Jack spent his last few weeks.

Jack’s toddler group at St Peter’s Community Centre also held a raffle on November 13 and raised just over £112.

His dad has also arranged, with the generosity of Charlton Athletic FC, a box at Charlton’s ground for the current season where children with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses and their families can enjoy VIP treatment while watching Charlton play at home. If there are any families who might be interested contact Grant at jackjeffreyssuperherotrust@gmail.com.

If anyone has any fundraising ideas or would like to hold a fundraiser for future legacy projects contact Katie and Grant either by email or via the Facebook page The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust.

Read more about Jack here:

Family’s tribute to brave Bexhill boy.

Second tumour is found as Bexhill boy’s cancer fight goes on.

Bexhill rowers pedal across UK for young cancer sufferer, Jack.