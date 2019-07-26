Bexhill park flies the green flag for seventh year in a row

A Bexhill park has been recognised as one of the best green spaces in the UK for the seventh year in a row.

Egerton Park has again been handed a Green

Flag Award, an accolade for green spaces boasting the highest possible environmental standards, which are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Cllr Deirdre Earl-Williams, Rother District Council’s Cabinet member for culture and tourism and public realm, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received a Green Flag Award for the seventh consecutive year.

“We know how much having access to quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Egerton Park to such a high standard.

“I’d urge people to come along and make the most of this amazing space; try their hand at tennis, bowls, or just grab a drink and relax in the beautiful surroundings.”

Since its refurbishment in 2012 the park, one of eight sites in the county to hold the award, continues to be popular with many residents.

It offers a range of facilities including a children’s play area, refreshment kiosk, pleasure boating in the summer months, tennis courts and a bowls green together with plenty of space for other activities and quiet relaxation.

Egerton Park was among more than 2,000 parks and green spaces in the UK and across the globe to be recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme this year.

Three parks and green spaces in Hastings and St Leonards were also recognised – Alexandra Park, St Leonards Gardens and Hastings Country Park.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”