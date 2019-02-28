Bexhill pensioner in charge of vehicle in Sainsburys car park while unfit to drive through drink

A 67 year old Bexhill man has admitted to being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink according to a court document.

Nigel Rowland, 67, of Larkhill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in charge of the Toyota vehicle when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 13.

The offence took place at Sainsbury’s car park, Bexhill, on January 11.

He was fined £284 and his driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

