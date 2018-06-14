Bexhill pianist Nick is hitting all the high notes with new releases

Bexhill pianist and musical arranger Nick Nicholas has released not one - but three new double CDs in the space of a month this year.

Nick explained: “The CDs were released by the Pickwick Record Group in February. They contain in total 7 of my albums from the 1970s and 80s digitally remastered.

“I have been a Bexhill resident for over 20 years and have been a professional pianist and musical arranger for almost 50 years!

“I learnt the piano aged eight, after developing an interest in music from my father and grandfather who both appeared in Music Hall and Variety, and signed a recording contract with Decca Records in 1969 after being discovered playing in a small West End club.

“My first album for Decca was released the following year and was recorded with a 40 piece orchestra.

“Subsequently I made a further seven albums, some in a honky tonk style, including one of TV themes.

“I also recorded two singles, Royal Event for EMI, for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, and the theme from What’s My Line for Philips.

“I was fortunate to attain over 500,000 album sales in total in the 1970s and 80s.

“As a musical arranger I have worked with Geoff Love, Lorraine Chase , Danny Williams and the late American film star Bette Davis. I also had a 20 year residency as pianist for the Dorchester Hotel, London and played many times at the Savoy. This years re-release on three double CD sets for the first time, makes them available for a new lease of life!”

The CDs are available on Amazon and Pickwick.

