Bexhill properties to go under the hammer

A two-bedroom cottage in Bexhill is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Boulder Cottage in Worsham Lane is among 138 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The Little House, Bexhill SUS-190804-130128001

The lot is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, May 1 with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £250,000 and vacant possession.

Senior auction valuer Emma Attrell said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a cottage in a semi-rural location with plenty of off-road parking and which adjoins picturesque and historical walks in 1066 Country.

“The cottage, which has remained in the same ownership for many years, provides versatile accommodation over two floors. Features include an inglenook fireplace.

“It is now in need of some updating, but is not far from being a thoroughly pleasant home for owner occupation or to be let as a residential investment.”

Bexhill town centre is just a mile and a half away from Boulder Cottage.

A bungalow for investment or occupation in Worsham Lane has a freehold guide price of £150,000-plus.

The Little House is in a semi-rural location on one of the 1066 Country walks, yet is less than two miles away from Bexhill town centre.

Emma added: “The property, with parking for two cars, has traded for many years as a successful holiday let.

“Estimated rental value for the one bedroom detached bungalow is £12,000 per annum.”

The property is offered with vacant possession, although there are bookings up to December 2019 which could be transferred to the new owner.

