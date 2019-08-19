Bexhill reader believes there is a brighter future in store for UK

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

A splendid array of letters in response to post-EU doomsday scenarios both in your esteemed organ and nationally.

The world has not spun out of orbit and hurtling towards a fiery end, our own particular roof is still intact.

If you want to see the true nature of the EU then look at the punishment meted out to Greece, Ireland, Denmark and Italy when they stepped out of line. That is why it would be foolish of us not to take precautions which we can easily afford.

More importantly we can build up our merchant fleet once again and restore our - as opposed to foreign owned - manufacturing, agriculture, fisheries, construction and mining.

Solid, dependable, worthwhile, well-paid employment, not the low-paid bloated service sector which consumes a grotesque 80 per cent of the economy.

We would also be able to bring in a programme of public ownership - surveys show big majorities - and economic support.

The EU referendum was clearly define, unequivocal - no ifs or buts - and the democratic decision of the people was for EU exit, to show the EU the door.

In this context did the Liberal Democrats’ (sorry guys and gals) victory in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election really mark a ‘resurgence’? Why no mention of the Peterborough by-election where the party came a distant fourth with less than half the votes of the Brexit Party? You can’t have it both ways.

On a final not unrelated note: are we seeing the beginning of the end for ‘globalisation’, that fraud which gave a free pass to uncontrolled capitalism? The last 40 years have seen what I can only describe as racketeering on an epic scale. Have the internal contradictions caught up at last?