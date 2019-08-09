Bexhill reader feels everyone should watch BBC4 “Brexit Behind Closed Doors”

From: Dave Walsh, Rotherfield Avenue, Bexhill

Stephen Jackson set out a more balanced view of the ‘European’ debate than most last week, despite having his own strong views [“Prognosis is not good for the EU” Bexhill Observer 2/8/19].

The Euro fake State is indeed in a perilous position both financially and socially.

The attempt to obtain a “good” Brexit deal obscures the fact that we didn’t have a very good one when we were [finally] allowed to join in 1973. The eight European countries [as then] have swollen to include many that have not experienced the same sort of “enlightenment” history or sensibility associated with the UK and the other original members. Until it collapsed into a brutal fascist state, Turkey was actually being promoted as another potential new member of Europe – extraordinary!

The BBC showed one program offering a fairly deep insight in the EU this year.

Broadcast over two nights in May at 9pm on BBC4 [with little promotion] the Storyville documentary “Brexit Behind Closed Doors” followed Guy Verhostadt [chairman of the EU Brexit Steering Committee] graphically illustrating both his very comfortable un-elected lifestyle and the contempt expressed towards the UK overall.

Did you miss this? Well that’s my point. It’s off the iPlayer now but you can read plenty of comments online, such as ‘why wasn’t it shown to the electorate at large?’.