Bexhill reader’s concern NHS has already been privatised

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

Peter Webb’s appeal to Huw Merriman to protect the NHS from predatory American corporations is likely to fall on deaf ears (‘Will MP promise to protect NHS?’, June 7).

Alas, Peter, the NHS has already been privatised to a large extent: cleaning, catering, porterage, transport and physiotherapy are all run by private companies.

Like other services, the NHS is being shredded because the main parties have bought the glossy package – and EU directive – that ‘the market’ is the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Our MP is not one to rock the boat. His latest Opinion piece (June 7) is riveting stuff about the not-so-fascinating process by which we are to be gifted with yet another unelected Prime Minister, following in the footsteps of Jim Callaghan, John Major, Gordon Brown and Theresa May.

I have to say that if I were a Tory, I would vote for Boris Johnson – don’t be fooled by the gaffes and gags – because he is one of only a handful of leading politicians who will honour the referendum decision.