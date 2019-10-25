Bexhill reader’s “facts” on Brexit

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill-on-Sea

The prevailing opinion on Brexit is - just get it done so we can move on and talk about other things. So it is odd that many people then want things that do quite the opposite.

The People’s vote / Second referendum takes months to organise and then polls suggest would be won with a small majority, solving nothing.

A general election would benefit only the Liberal Democrat’s and Scottish National Party, who might make small gains. The balance in Parliament pretty much the same.

Were we to leave with or without a deal, that is not the end but the beginning of Brexit, as negotiations will last 7-10 years.

The only way to stop talking about Brexit and move on to other things is to revoke article 50. I say this not as a political point, simply as fact.