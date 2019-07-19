Bexhill Reader suggests to focus on some of the good work Councillor Polly Gray has done

From: Jamie Liddell, Silvester Road, Bexhill

Paul Minter’s claim (Opinion, Friday July 12) that his comments about our local councillors should be viewed as “constructive criticism” would be more credible if he were to acknowledge some of the positive work they do rather than taking potshots at easy targets.

His recent letter criticising Cllr Polly Gray pointedly ignores many of the good points she makes in her letter of July 5. Cllr Gray is right that wild flower verges are a benefit not just to wildlife but to our entire ecosystem and should be cut less frequently. I for one wholeheartedly support her on this recommendation.

Cllr Gray was absolutely correct to write that traffic calming measures “should not have to wait for a fatality”, and that such measures would be popular with local residents. Perhaps Mr Minter is unaware of her work with the Wrestwood Road Action Group, where residents of her ward like myself, are justifiably concerned about the volume and speed of traffic, making it difficult for parents and their young children to cross safely.

Mr Minter also ignored Cllr Gray’s statement that alternatives to car use, including much improved public transport and cycle paths, will make for a cleaner and safer environment. Recent reports of dangerously high air pollution and its effects on children’s mental development and respiratory disease are alarming and any caring parent would welcome steps to improve air quality by reducing car use.

As the father of four children, I applaud Cllr Gray’s work.