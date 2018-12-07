Bexhill residents love their top-rated Wetherspoons

People took to the Bexhill Observer Facebook page to proudly support the Picture Playhouse after it was voted best Wetherspoons in Sussex by TripAdvisor users.

Karl Harris commented: “Bexhill has a fantastic wetherspoons. Good food and staff are always polite

Sharon added: “We seem to live in there lately! Love it. The food is great, the staff are great and the service is so quick! Also the beers are fab!!”

“Sam Werrett said: “I absolutely bloody love the Bexhill Wetherspoons!

Pam Brown commented: “Well done Picture Playhouse, Bexhill. Never been disappointed there.”

The Picture Playhouse opened last year on the site of the old cinema. It is notable for having a sun-trap roof garden and for the good service of its bar staff.

The rating was in stark contrast to the Hastings Wetherspoons which was listed as third worst in Sussex. Social media users complained of sticky carpets, dreadful toilets and poor bar service at the John Logie Baird in Hastings.

