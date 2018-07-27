Bexhill residents sign giant birthday card to celebrate 70 years of NHS

A giant Happy Birthday NHS card signed by residents was handed to staff at Bexhill Hospital as part of the Labour Party’s NHS celebrations.

The card was signed by residents during one of Labour’s NHS street stalls in Devonshire Square.

Party spokesman Sam Coleman said: “It was amazing to see so many residents signing the card and sharing their stories about how the NHS has helped them and their family over the years. At this tumultuous time, it is imperative we properly fund our NHS and keep it free at the point of use for generations to come.”