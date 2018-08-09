Bexhill road to be closed for three weeks

A Bexhill road will be completely closed for three weeks for carriageway recycling works.

Buckhurst Road will shut to traffic on Monday, August 20.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the works, Buckhurst Road will be closed from Upper Sea Road to Town Hall Square 24 hours a day for the duration.

“Traffic will be diverted via A269 Upper Sea Road, A269 Magdalen Road, A269 Dorset Road, A259 King Offa Way, A269 London Road and Vice Versa Inclusive of Buckhurst Place.

“We will do our best to help residents in and out and access to their properties.”

For more information, or details of any upcoming roadworks in the area, visit https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/roadworks.