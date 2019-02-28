Bexhill Rotary help to get children reading at Ninfield Primary School

The official launch of Busters Book Club took place at Ninfield CofE Primary School on February 15 as children were taking part in end of term prize giving.

Busters Book Club is a reading reward scheme using various challenges to excite and encourage children to read more. It provides aids such as badges, wall charts to monitor progress, newsletters and more besides. Independent testimonials claim the project has transformed children’s attitudes to reading and definitely enhances children’s reading skills.

Kay Devine, School Project Co-Ordinator, who spoke to children and handed out prizes, said: “I’m really pleased how well the children at Ninfield have taken to Busters Book Club. It was certainly worth the journey to see the joy on the children’s faces, especially when Buster entered the room!”

Lorna Watson, English Co-Ordinator for the school, added: “We are most grateful to Bexhill Rotary Club for providing the funds so that Busters Book Club can be introduced to the children in the school. They absolutely love it and it’s making a big difference.”

Bexhill Rotary President Graham Forster and Past President Roger Batey attended, as did Reverend Paul Frostick who is the local vicar and governor at the school but also Assistant District Governor for Rotary District 1120 which covers Kent and Sussex.

Graham Forster said it had been a great pleasure visiting such a friendly school and he was convinced the club would be a real asset in helping the children’s reading skills.

