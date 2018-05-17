Bexhill’s continental street market will have a Royal Wedding flavour

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club is looking forward to joining Bexhill’s Royal Wedding celebrations, when they host the Anglo/Continental Street Market in Devonshire Road this weekend.

Lynn Brailsford, from Bexhill 100, said: “Arrangements are well in hand for the stalls to be royally decorated and the classic car owners who show their ‘pride and joy’ at each end of the market will also be entering into the spirit of the occasion.

“Everybody will be working hard to ensure that visitors to Bexhill will enjoy a weekend to remember.

“France at Home Ltd – a well established French Market team - will be visiting Bexhill for the 19th year.

“They offer visitors a tempting array of goods which are usually only available in France, ranging from succulent local and regional cheeses; freshly baked bread; patisserie products; handbags; soaps and more. They are accompanied by well-regarded UK traders offering a tempting range of products including beautiful plants; handmade jewellery; arts, crafts and giftware; homemade cakes and much more. Volunteers from Bexhill’s Rotary Club will also be there on Saturday, promoting Health Awareness Day.

“This event is run on a voluntary basis by members of Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, who took over the running of the market for the benefit and enjoyment of the town, and all profits will go to locally based community projects or charities. Bexhill 100 Motoring Club have donated some £60,000 to various charities and community projects since 2005.”

