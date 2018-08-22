Bexhill’s Festival of the Sea sets sail with a weekend of family fun for all

The Bexhill Festival of the Sea weighs anchor for it’s seventh year next weekend, offering a wealth of family fun for all ages.

The free to enter festival is a two-part month long event promoting all that is great about living by the sea. There are Angling competitions throughout September while the festival weekend takes place on the Jubilee Lawns, De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) on Saturday, September 1 (10am – 6pm) and Sunday, September 2 (10am – 5pm).

A spokesperson said: “There is something for everyone at the Bexhill Festival of the Sea! We look forward to welcoming you to our event, where marine and wildlife conservation sit at the very heart of what we do.

“Our Marine Conservation Society, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Rye Bay Nature Reserve and the RSPB bring the wonders of the shores and oceans and will share their vast experience of our marine environment.

“We showcase the skills of chefs from local restaurants. Browse around 50 stalls that highlight local Sussex produce and global cuisine, English wines, arts and crafts. Visitors won’t fail to be entertained with free angling coaching, Morris dancing, belly dancing and a full line-up of continuous live music.

“During Saturday’s event, experience the spectacle of the Mermaid Parade with trophies in five categories. See the lovely mermaids/mermen and merbabies or don a tail and join in the fun!

“Visit the Art Fair at Bexhill Sailing Club for original Seaside and Nautical Art by local artists.

“We have a special concert with international stars on Sunday evening. Great performances from the fantastic Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band featuring the Edgelarks, along with Liane Carroll and Roger Carey- tickets from the (DLWP) website.

“It wouldn’t be the Festival of the Sea without the angling events. Challenges start on Monday, September 9. Competitions reflect several sea angling pursuits with beach, boat, five-day specimen hunt, juniors, and a bass specimen hunt. With conservation in mind, beach matches are all catch and release. Come visit this popular family event in a beautiful setting.”

Visit: www.bexhillseafestival.co.uk

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)