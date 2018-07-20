Bexhill school praised by inspectors

Children, parents and staff at King Offa Primary Academy are celebrating as Ofsted inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ in all areas for the second time in succession.

The school, which is part of Aurora Academies Trust, was last inspected in 2014.

The latest report said the school had ‘demonstrated strong practice and marked improvements’.

Tim McCarthy, chief executive officer of Aurora Academies Trust, said: “This is a very well-deserved inspection report and the rating corroborates what we already know about the school.

“King Offa provides a fantastic education for its young people, it is very well-led, by an exceptional executive headteacher, and its pupils, staff and parents work closely together in partnership, which helps children learn faster. Aurora is very proud of the whole school community.”

The report said that senior leaders, governors and the trust all had ‘very high expectations’ for King Offa and that their actions had brought about ‘significant improvements’ since the last inspection four years ago.

Singled out for special praise was executive headteacher, James Freeston, who said: “The best way to effect school improvement is to motivate pupils through a rich and engaging curriculum that interests and inspires them and provides them with the knowledge and skills that they need at every stage.”

Inspectors said in their report: “Pupils make very strong progress in reading, writing and mathematics and at the end of 2017 rates of progress (in all three of these subjects) were well above those seen nationally.”

Jon Hodson, Aurora trustee and chairman of the Local Academy Board, said: “Governors and trustees know just how good King Offa is because its outcomes are fantastic.

“My visits to the school are an absolute joy and I always see children who are happy, engaged and deeply involved in their learning.”

Head of school Ryan Laker said: “Our pupils are terrific and they represent the school brilliantly, both in classrooms and as ambassadors in the local community.”

Mr McCarthy said: “King Offa has been transformed in the past few years through the dynamic leadership of Mr Freeston and his team and through the hard work of pupils, parents and staff.”