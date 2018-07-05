Bexhill schoolboy rubbing shoulders with stars in TV commercial

A schoolboy from Bexhill is popping up on TV screens with Kevin Bacon and David Mitchell in the newest commercial for telephone company EE.

Baz Patterson, 12, who previously starred in Channel 4’s Back with David Mitchell and Simon Webb, has had a busy year.

He can not only be seen in the current EE commercial but also in the latest advert for Volkswagen.

Baz attends The Theatre Workshop in Bexhill and follows in the footsteps of The Theatre Workshop alumni Amy-Leigh Hickman – The Dumping Ground, Eastenders and Ackley Bridge and Hetti Bywater, best known for playing Lucy Beale in Eastenders.

The Theatre Workshop’s creative directors Craig and Rebekah Whiteley said they were are so pleased for Baz.

They said: “We are so proud of Baz and his achievements. He always demonstrates the utmost dedication and commitment to his training which has clearly paid off.”

Amy-Leigh, Hetti and Baz all landed their roles through their representation with The Theatre Workshop’s associate children’s talent agency. The Theatre Workshop aims to nurture talent throughout the south coast and Midlands in Bexhill, Eastbourne, Brighton, Roedean, Chichester and Birmingham offering training in acting, dance and singing for children and young people aged four to 21 providing children and young adults with the skills and opportunities to forge a career in the performing arts.

Anyone interested in the school can find out more by visiting www.thetheatreworkshop.com or call 01273 733736.