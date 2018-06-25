Bexhill schools shut due to ‘gas leak’

Two schools in Bexhill are closed today (Monday, June 25) due to a suspected gas leak.

East Sussex County Council confirmed that Glyne Gap School and Pebsham Primary Academy had to shut due to a ‘strong smell of gas in the area’.

Dan Brown, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “Our engineers were called to the A2036 Hastings Road area of Bexhill at around 2am today following reports of a smell of gas in the air.

“We’ve carried out several safety checks in the area and there is nothing to suggest that the smell is coming from a leak to our network.

“However, we would always recommend that anyone who can smell gas should call the national gas emergency number on 0800 111 999.”