Bexhill scout’s Jumble Sale exceeds goal and scores remarkable £1,500

Holding a Jumble Sale on of the hottest days of the year and England playing in the World Cup was a lot to compete with for a local scout group, but against all odds they exceeded their goal and scored a rousing total of £1,500.

The 9th Bexhill Scout Group’s Jumble Sale, held at their headquarters at Beeching Road, Bexhill on Saturday, July 7, had a goal of £1,000, but Chair of the group Paul Plim says despite a low turnout due to the football, £1,200 was raised. “We closed early so our volunteers could get home to watch the match,” he said. “We decided to open up again the following day and put a call out on social media, This proved to be successful and a further £300 was raised.”

Group Scout Leader Tracey Plim added: “ A big thank you to all our regular supporters who came to our Jumble Sale on a very hot and busy day. Without them and the people who donate items to sell we would never hope to achieve such a remarkable total.

“Particular thanks must go to my team of volunteers who gave up their time to set up, sell and clear up; parents grandparents and friends of the group all working together to raise funds for our Scouts. All money raised goes straight to our group and helps us maintain our hall and keep our fees as low as possible. Without these Jumbles our fees for terms would have to rise considerably, which is why we are collecting for our next Jumble due to be on November 17. Please call 07891 762 747 if you wish to donate.”