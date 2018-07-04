Bexhill skatepark bid’s welcome boost from Hastings Round Table

Ambitious plans to provide Bexhill with a new skatepark, BMX track and games area have been given a welcome cash boost.

Hastings Round Table has agreed to donate £5,000 to help improve sports and recreation facilities at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Rother District Council agreed the project in December last year and committed £300,000 of funding.

The scheme includes a new concrete skatepark, an improved BMX track to meet regional standards and an all-weather multi-use games area for basketball and football.

Cllr Jim Carroll, the district council’s cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, said: “We are delighted that Hastings Round Table has recognised the value of this project and have kindly and generously donated £5,000 in a bid to make it a reality.

“This is an ambitious project which will benefit the town as a whole and bring visitors to the area.

“We are fortunate to be working with Bexhill Burners BMX Club and the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group, who are helping us to promote the project and raise funds.”

The council is bidding for additional funding from Sport England to top up the capital money it has put aside for the project at the ground.

Skateboarder Harry Harmer originally highlighted the need to replace the existing facility back in 2016, saying the present one in Down Road near Bexhill Leisure Centre and King Offa Primary Academy had seen better days.

Hastings Round Table was able to make the £5,000 donation with funds raised primarily from the annual Hastings Beer and Music Festival.

This year’s three-day event runs until Saturday (July 7) at The Oval in Hastings.