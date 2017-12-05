Bexhill skatepark campaigners get welcome boost

Campaigners working to get a new skatepark in Bexhill have received a boost.

On Monday (December 4) Rother District Council’s cabinet committee agreed to increase the capital programme by £300,000 to meet the costs of creating a new skatepark, multi-use games area and upgraded BMX track on land at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Bexhill Skatepark Action Group said it was delighted with the news.

It has been working with the council to ensure the town retains skatepark facilities when the current site in Down Road is redeveloped.

Bexhill MP Huw Merriman said: “The news that Rother’s cabinet has recommended a £300,000 cash injection for a new skatepark and multi-use games area is a huge boost for the young, and young at heart, in the district. When I visited the existing site in the summer it was clear investment was needed. I thank Rother’s cabinet and hope its councillors will approve. If so, congratulations to Christine Bayliss and the team from the skatepark action group, who I have worked alongside to press the case for a new park.”

Skatepark committee member Harry Harmer said: “This is awesome news. The existing facility in Down Road really is at the end of its useful life so it’s great the council is supporting young people in this way.”

Dan Highams, from the BMX community, said: “What we need to do now is make sure we can get the best deal and layout for the BMX and skateboard community in Bexhill.”

The action group will now focus its activities on supporting the council to obtain planning permission for the new park and providing evidence to support bids for matched funding.

Christine said: “Extreme sports are now part of the Olympics so a new park should qualify for grants from Sport England.

“We have recently completed a user and parent survey and there is tremendous support for this project in Bexhill. I’d just like to say well done to Rother for responding so positively.”