Bexhill students brush up builders’ hoarding

Students from two Bexhill schools put their artistic talents to the test and entered a competition to design a poster that will be used on a local housebuilders’ hoarding.

St Richard’s Catholic College and Battle Abbey Prep school students were asked to design artwork to be displayed on the hoarding at David Wilson Homes’ Rosewood Park development, situated on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill.

Marina Freeman (David Wilson Homes Sales Adviser), Sam Powell, Battle Abbey Prep School; Samantha Zebrak, Natalie Collinson, and Matilda Hawkins, St Richards Catholic College SUS-190603-172035001

The theme for the artwork ‘Why We Love Bexhill’ encouraged students to take inspiration from the local area for their designs.

More than one hundred entries were received.

Artwork included the iconic De La Warr Pavilion, and the seaside.

Winning entries were chosen from three St Richard’s Catholic College pupils: Samantha Zebrak, Natalie Collinson, and Matilda Hawkins.

A winning entry from Sam Powell, Battle Abbey Prep School was also chosen.

Laura Flannigan, Year 5 teacher Battle Abbey Prep school said: “We are delighted Sam’s poster was picked. All the children are very excited about seeing the design on the hoarding.”

Natalie Perry, sales and marketing director David Wilson Homes says they were delighted that so many pupils took part in the competition, adding: “The standard of work produced was of a really high quality. We are really excited to officially unveil the winning entries in a couple of weeks.”

The winning entries will be produced onto the hoarding surrounding the Rosewood Park development, alongside a selection of other entries.

Pupils involved will be invited to attend an official unveiling at the development later this month and be awarded individual Amazon vouchers as a prize.