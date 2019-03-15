Bexhill support for Muslim community after New Zealand mosque shootings

Huw Merriman MP will be visiting the Bexhill mosque today (Friday, March 15) to show solidarity with the Muslim community after 49 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Bexhill and Battle MP has invited constituents and community leaders to visit the town’s mosque at 1.15pm.

On Twitter, Mr Merriman wrote: “My deepest sympathies go to the Islamic communities and the people of New Zealand following the horrendous terror attacks.

“I invite constituents and community leaders to join me in a visit to our Bexhill mosque today at 1.15pm to show solidarity with our Muslim community.”

Forty-nine people are believed to have been killed in the shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Some 48 other people are being treated in hospital for their wounds after the attack.

The mass shooting has been described as a ‘terrorist attack’ by the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Here is the latest on the Christchurch mosque shootings