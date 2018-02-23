Bexhill Town Forum reveal ambitious plans

The newly-elected executive committee of Bexhill Town Forum has revealed ambitious plans to improve the future of the town.

The committee, which was appointed in November, says it has plans to raise the profile of the forum, making it the main channel for residents wanting to raise issues affecting the town.

“Bexhill is going through many changes,” said the forum’s chairman Hugh La Trobe.

“From the cancellation of the Roaring 20s event and the issues with the Colonnade to the closure of the New Inn and the negative outcome of the town council campaign, residents are becoming increasingly interested about what is happening in their town.

“People have many questions and do not always know where to get the right answers.

“That is where Bexhill Town Forum comes in.”

To do this the committee have lined up speakers and plans to live stream the meetings online in a bid to improve its reach. The first forum of 2018, (scheduled for March 1 at All Saints Church Hall in Sidley) will see speakers from Heart of Sidley, the Bexhill Skate Park Action Group, as well as Roaring 20s organisers Alistair Hazel and Roger Crouch. Rother’s councillor for tourism, Sally-Ann Hart, will also attend to discuss the funding of the Roaring 20s event.

The committee has also voted to establish a new Bexhill Youth Council, in an effort to increase youth participation in the town. Elections are expected to be held later this year and will be organised by the forum’s youth representative Sam Coleman who will be seeking the support of local schools and colleges.

New committee member Linda Locke said: “2018 is definitely the year to start attending the town forum. If you have unanswered questions and want to hear what your local councillors and organisations have to say, look out for the dates of the next forums and come along. Get your voice heard.”

The Bexhill Town Forum Executive Committee members are: Hugh La Trobe (chairman); Elise Liversedge (vice chairman); Christine Bayliss (treasurer); Linda Locke (secretary); Sam Coleman (youth rep); Paul Courtel; Richard Sage; Stephen Westlake; and Terry Byrne. The forum committee also employs Andrea Etheridge as a minute taker.