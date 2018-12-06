Bexhill veterans come together for Christmas meal

Bexhill on Sea and District Veterans Association held their annual Christmas Dinner at The Star Inn, Normans Bay on Thursday November 29.

A total of 47 members and associate Members along with 7 Member Guests and 10 Guests from the Blind Veterans UK Organisation enjoyed an excellent meal.

Stuart Marfleet, from the Association, said: “The meal was excellent and the afternoon was a great success.

“We are sure it will stay the minds of all those who attended this annual event for many months to come.

“Local businesses in Bexhill and Sidley donated a total of 95 prizes for our Grand Christmas Draw. To date, the magnificent sum of £1,476.75 has been raised for our adopted charity The Blind Veterans UK.

“We offer our grateful thanks to all those businesses and all who purchased tickets.

“Our sincere thanks to the management and staff of The Star Inn for the excellent food and great service. As always, they went the “extra mile” to ensure the afternoon went smoothly and was enjoyed by all our guests.

“Should you wish to join our very active, friendly and informal Veterans Association, just pop along and introduce yourself at our next monthly meeting at 1300hrs on Thursday January 3, held in The Conservative Club, Amherst Road, Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex or alternatively contact our Chairman, John Collins – Tel: 01424224003; Mobile – 07922529904 or Email johncollins4664@aol.com for further information.

