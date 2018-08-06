Bexhill Wheel and Walk will raise funds for Caring Community charity

Bexhill Wheel and Walk is a new fun, friendly and colourful event for mobility scooter and wheelchair users, walkers of all ages and takes place on Bexhill promenade on Sunday September, 16.

The non-competitive event is organised by Bexhill Lions Club and will be led off by a Grand Parade of Mobility Scooters. The 3.4km route starts at Bexhill Sea Angling Club, 11.30am (registration 10.30am). The route continues along the promenade, returning to the De La Warr Terrace.

Lion President, Clare Kersley says it will be a great community event. “It is for everyone,” she said. “But in particular we want to encourage mobility scooter and wheelchair users to take part. All proceeds from the event will go to local charity Bexhill Caring Community. We hope that by bringing people together in a safe, sociable and supportive environment, this event can play a small part in helping to combat loneliness and isolation in our community.”

Walkers and wheelchair users have two options: 1.7 km from the Sea Angling Club to the De La Warr Terrace, or 3.4km along the same route as the mobility scooters. People are encouraged to take a picnic to enjoy at the finish area. Claire added: “There will be a prize for the best dressed scooter, so do be colourful! All participants will receive a finisher’s medal.”

Entry fee for adults £5 in advance and under 16s £3 (£8 and £5 respectively on the day).

To register visit: www.bexhill-lions.org. Application forms also from Bexhill Caring Community, 25 Sackville Road. For more information call 07954 327614.