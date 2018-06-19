Bexhill woman celebrates 105th birthday

A Bexhill woman has celebrated her 105th birthday with cake and a glass of sherry.

On Saturday (June 16), Bexhill resident Ivy Galpin celebrated her 105th birthday with friends from the Marina Court retirement flats, where she has lived for the last 15 years.

During the party Ivy, who was born in Wapping in 1913, enjoyed a birthday cake and a glass of sherry, before she was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of her favourite tipple

She was also joined by her son Derek (pictured), who had travelled from his home in China to make the party.

Staff at Marina Court say Ivy's main joys include watching tennis and other live sports.