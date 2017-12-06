Bexhill woman has face bitten in kebab shop attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Bexhill woman was bitten on the face in an Eastbourne kebab shop.

Police say the 23-year-old victim and her sister had been buying food in The Best Kebab in Langney road at around 3am on Sunday, November 5 when the attack took place.

While inside the shop, police say, another woman grabbed the victim by her hair before biting her on the cheek.The victim also suffered bruising to her arms in the attack.

Officers investing the attack have today released CCTV footage of someone they would like to talk to about what happened.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who may have other information about it. In particular they want to speak to the woman pictured above.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 907 of 05/11. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.